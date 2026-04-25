Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 Report Sheds Light on Release Date of PS6 Game

A new report pertaining to Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 has shed some light on its potential release date. Right now, Insomniac Games is hard at work on Marvel’s Wolverine, which is slated to release on PS5 on September 15, 2026. After this, the expectation based on leaks and previous reports is that it will release Marvel’s Venom, a standalone Marvel’s Spider-Man release in the vein of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. And according to a new report, the plan from Insomanic Games and PlayStation is to have this game be a cross-gen release between PS5 and PS6. Where does that leave Marvel’s Spider-Man 3?

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According to the latest report about the studio, Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 will follow these releases, which will make it firmly a PS6 game. Considering the studio’s current cadence of releasing a game every three years, this would put Marvel’s Venom in 2029 and Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 in 2032. However, if the former is going to be a cross-gen game, it’s going to release either sometime in 2027 or 2028, depending on which reports about the potential PS6 release date are accurate. So, 2030 or 2031 seems a more accurate prediction at this point for Marvel’s Spider-Man 3.

Best-case scenario, Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 is four years away. It seems worst case scenario it is six years away. Of course, there are internal delays, so it could end up being an even longer wait for this, but Insomniac Games is pretty efficient.

As for the source of this report, it is a leaker that goes by That Redacted Guy, who is known for the occasional Marvel scoop. That said, they are not the most prominent insider nor do they have the most bulletproof track record, so take everything above with a grain of salt.

Of course, take everything above with a grain of salt. Further, even if everything here is accurate, it does not change the fact that it’s all subject to change. So far, neither Insomniac Games nor PlayStation has been drawn out for comment. There are a variety of reasons why we do not expect this to change, but if it does, we will update the story accordingly.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversations over on the ComicBook Forum.