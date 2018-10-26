‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ Black Cat Before and After Image Shows Drastic Improvement From 18 Years Ago

Video game graphics have come a long way. The difference between early last-generation graphics to the present represents a huge leap, let alone jumping over multiple generations. To remind you just how far video game graphics have come, one Marvel’s Spider-Man fan has created a before and after image showing off Black Cat from the two games almost 20 years apart.

Specifically, the image uses the most recent DLC, The Heist, and Black Cat from Neversoft’s 2000 PlayStation game Spider-Man. The difference is pretty incredible, if not a little comical. You can check it out below:

The difference between 2000’s Black Cat and 2018’s Black Cat is not only borderline jarring, but perhaps sheds some light on why this recent release took over gaming and is the most popular Spider-Man game to date; because for the first time player’s favorite heroes and villains are alive and realized in a way they never have been before.

2000′ Black Cat looks like Black Cat, but she also looks more like a generic video game villain than Black Cat. But Marvel’s Spider-Man‘s take on Felicia Hardy is undeniably the character many have known for years.

Marvel’s Spider-Man is available exclusively for PlayStation 4. For more news and coverage on the open-world game, check out our further coverage here.