‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’: Fan Tries To Create Epic Scene From ‘Into The Spider-Verse’ Trailer

Playstation 4 fans are already diving into Marvel’s Spider-Man, and one fan decided to recreate a spectacular moment (so what we did there?) from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is a new animated film coming from Marvel which focuses on Miles Morales’ version of Spider-Man and features some superior animation (sorry, couldn’t help myself). One lovely sequence involves Miles using a building as a launching pad and diving towards the street as the camera flips upside down to show the city as the sky and Spider-Man falling through the air.

Reddit user TheLaughingZombie decided to take a crack at recreating it in Insomniac’s newest take on the web-slinger, and they knocked it out of the park. The game’s photo mode makes this type of cinematic shot possible and seeing the gorgeous cityscape where the sky should be is pretty trippy but awesome nonetheless.

That same concept is featured on the official poster too, and we’re hoping we see even more movie or comic-themed moments coming from the game’s stellar photo mode in the future.

As for Into the Spider-Verse, the project comes from directors Bob Persichetti and Peter Ramsay and was written by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, who couldn’t be more excited to bring Miles to the big screen.

“We can’t wait for the world to see Miles Morales on the big screen,” Lord and Miller said in the official release. “He’s such a fun and exciting new character, and telling his story through a revolutionary visual style makes for a totally fresh cinematic experience that, if we may say so, is freaking amazing.”

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse also stars Shameik Moore (Miles/Spider-Man), Jake Johnson (Peter/Spider-Man), Hailee Steinfeld (Gwen Stacy), Mahershala Alie (Aaron Davis), Luna Lauren Velez (Rio Morales), John Mulaney (Spider-Ham), Lilly Tomlin (Aunt May), Liev Schreiber (Kingpin), Nicolas Cage (Spider-Man Noir), Kimiko Glenn (Peni Parker), and Bryan Tyree Henry (Jefferson Davis).

Fans can play Insomniac’s Spider-Man on Playstation 4 right now, and ComicBook.com’s Matthew Hayes gave it high praise in our full review.

“Marvel’s Spider-Man is the best superhero movie you can’t buy a ticket to see, and it’s one of the best open-world games of the generation,” Hayes wrote. “Insomniac Games has shown great audacity in its effort to craft a wholly original Spider-Man story, with its own timeline and set of origin stories”

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse hits theaters on December 14, while Marvel’s Spider-Man is in stores now.