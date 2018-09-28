‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ Fan Compares Ghost Spider to Classic Star Wars Prequel Moment

There’s no denying the popularity of Marvel’s Spider-Man, which has become one of the fastest selling Playstation 4 titles of all time. With that impressive reach, it’s only a matter of time before all sorts of connections are made and memes are created.

It seems like one player is set to kick off a connection to the Star Wars prequel memes, which has been a popular community on Reddit for a couple of years now. The player noticed that Spider-Man’s Ghost Spider costume, with the flaming blue skull, looks a lot like Mace Windu before he ultimately dies at the hands of Anakin Skywalker and Chancellor Palpatine in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.

What do you think? It’s pretty clear that Ghost Rider was not the basis of this costume, and that the developers at Insomniac wanted to get in on the scheme of Unlimited Power.

All joking aside, it’s only a matter of time before someone gets Gold by combining these two for the ultimate meme. Just wait…

Spider-Man has been a massive success for players, but it also embraces a lot of the comic influences and classic storylines that have made the character iconic over the last few decades. The creative heads for Insomniac and Marvel Games have spoken at length about their love for the Wallcrawler.

“Spider-Man is a special character. People usually discover Spider-Man when they’re very young — and they grew up with Spider-Man,” said Bill Rosemann, executive creative director for Marvel Games. “He’s a rare character that’s been popular since his first short story in Amazing Fantasy #15, and he soon became Marvel’s most popular character — and he’s held that position for decades.”

Insomniac Games creative director Bryan Intihar called the project “the dream of a lifetime,” and wanted to make sure the team was prepared before cranking it out.

“Inspiration-wise, before we started working on the game, we read everything we could,” Intihar said.

The goal was to surpass fan expectations and deliver the best ever video game featuring Spider-Man.

“We have to be the ones that, years from now, ‘Did you play Marvel’s Spider-Man? Oh, my God. That was the greatest Spider-Man game ever!’” said Rosemann. “That’s our goal. That’s what we have to swing for.”

It seems like they’ve reached that goal. Now if only they can patch in a purple lightsaber gadget for the Ghost Spider costume…

Marvel’s Spider-Man is now available for PS4.