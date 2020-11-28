Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Producer Has Best Response to Spider-Man: Miles Morales Bug

✖

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales has been an excellent addition to the PlayStation family and a perfect launch title for the PlayStation 5, but as players have found since its launch, it’s got a couple of bugs like any other game. One of those issues is more comical than frustrating though since it transforms Miles Morals not into Spider-Man but into inanimate objects while still retaining his powers. One player recently found another example of this happening that’s one of the best ones yet and received an even better response from Phil Lord, producer of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and the animated movie’s sequel.

Twitter user Andy H shared the clip below on social media this week in response to someone asking for examples of the best bugs in games. The clip from Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales showed Spider-Man’s suited appearance replaced with that of a heater that you’d find sitting outdoors during the cold months.

I found one in the new Spider-Man game, where I turned into a patio heater for no apparent reason. pic.twitter.com/ApChq2nB1s — Andy H (@DoctorCuriosity) November 27, 2020

Dubbed “Spider-Lamp” in the commentary, the player is able to control this version of Spider-Man like they’d normally control the character when running through the streets and climbing over cars. Spider-Man even has access to his powers still when he’s in this form and is able to launch himself in the air with his webs.

Lord shared the same video in a quote tweet with the perfect response to this sort of bug. He joked that the team working on the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel would have Spider-Lamp in the film “if we have any self respect at all.”

We’re putting this in Spider-Verse 2 if we have any self respect at all https://t.co/XdL9aLv88q — Phil Lord #WinGA #BlackLivesMatter #WearAMask (@philiplord) November 28, 2020

There is indeed a sequel happening, but don’t expect to actually see this version of Spider-Man in it. It’ll have plenty of different versions of the hero if the first movie is anything to go off of though, so there’ll be no shortage of Spider-Man variants even without Spider-Lamp.

This bug in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales isn’t just limited to bricks and heating lamps either. Players have found that they can be turned into everything from a truck to a trashcan to objective indicators through this sort of bug. It doesn’t permanently affect gameplay though, so it’s a fairly harmless, amusing bug.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is out now on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, and you can check out our review of the game here.