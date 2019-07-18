Marvel’s Spider-Man Passes Batman: Arkham City As Best-Selling Superhero Game

Marvel’s Spider-Man has passed Batman: Arkham City as the best-selling superhero game in the United States. It’s unclear exactly when the PS4 exclusive jumped to the top, but it appears to be a recent development. The news comes way of NPD, who tracks video game sales in the United States. In other words, it’s possible Batman: Arkham City has sold more globally, but, unfortunately, we don’t have access to that type of definitive data.

Behind the pair of games is another Batman: Arkham game, more specifically, Batman: Arkham Knight, the latest release in the four-game series. Rounding out the top five is LEGO Batman and LEGO Marvel Super Heroes in that order.

It’s time for #ComicCon2019! Video Games are a huge part of the Comic landscape. Below are the lifetime sales leaders for Superhero Video Games from The NPD Group. Congratulations to Marvel’s Spider-Man, the best-selling Superhero Video Game of all-time in the U.S.! pic.twitter.com/2MF3jObYpH — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) July 18, 2019

Of course, what makes this so impressive is that Marvel’s Spider-Man is only available on one system, which up front lessens it sales potential. That said, it’s no surprise to see Spider-Man and Batman dominating the superhero charts. After all, they are the two biggest superheroes. What will be interesting to see is whether or not Crystal Dynamics’ Marvel’s Avengers will be able to crack this list. Avengers is huge, but the game’s initial reveal didn’t go over extremely well, so who can say. It’s multi-platform, so there’s a good chance if it’s quality that it could usurp Spider-Man at the top.

Marvel’s Spider-Man is available for the PS4. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a PS5 port.

“Marvel’s Spider-Man is the best superhero movie you can’t buy a ticket to see, and it’s one of the best open-world games of the generation,” reads the opening of our review. “Insomniac Games has shown great audacity in its effort to craft a wholly original Spider-Man story, with its own timeline and set of origin stories.

“Having played the game from start to finish, I can say that even the most hardcore comic book fans will have their expectations exceeded by Marvel’s Spider-Man’s impossible scope and exhaustive fan service.”

