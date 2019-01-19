‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ Fans Want Red And Black Suit Following New ‘Far From Home Trailer

A couple days ago, Marvel released a brand-new trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home, which showed a lot of love for the new black and red costume.

Similar to the Homecoming suit, the red and black costume features a white spider on the back and many similar designs elsewhere, bar the gloves.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Since the trailer, fans have been slabbering over the suit, including fans on the Marvel’s Spider-Man PS4 game Sub-Reddit page. Not long after the trailer debuted, the following post was made on the page and quickly got over 13K up-votes, which is a lot considering the lack of activity of the Reddit page.

So, will we get any suits from Far From Home? For this game, I’m not so sure. It seems like the suit faucet has come to a very slow drip, but it’s possibly we will get some new suits in 2019, and if you’re going to add some, tying them into Far From Home seems like a shrewd move.

However, at this point, with excitement and engagement down for the game — it may even be wiser to hold the suit for the game’s sequel. Sure, there’s plenty of suits fans have been clamoring for the sequel can add, but Far From Home suits are likely to be near the top of the demand list, especially if you don’t add them now. In other words, do you save them for a better surprise when you need excitement back up? Or add them now to please hardcore fans? The game already has a TON of suits, so it seems better to reserve the Far From Home pop for next time.

Marvel’s Spider-Man is available exclusively for PlayStation 4. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of more story DLC coming to the game. In fact, it’s likely Silver Lining is the last bit of DLC.

Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Should Insomniac Games add any Far From Home suits in Marvel’s Spider-Man, or wait for its sequel?