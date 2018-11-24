This ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ ‘Far From Home’ Suit Concept Needs To Be In The Game

Spider-Man: Far From Home might be more than eight months out, but that hasn’t stopped web-heads about daydreaming of fast-travelling to next July to see it.

Channeling that excitement, one fan has created a mock-up suitfor the Far From Home suit in the recently released PlayStation 4 exclusive, Marvel’s Spider-Man.

That’s right, while Insomniac Games — unsurprisingly — hasn’t added the suit to the game (it likely won’t), one fan has created a concept of what it would look like in game, and it now has us wishing Far From Home came out before the game released.

As you can see, the suit concept is pretty much a perfect recreation. It’s missing the patterns on the black part of the suit, but that’s about it.

Personally, I wasn’t a fan of the Far From Home suit at first, but over time it has grown on me. And now seeing what it could look like in Marvel’s Spider-Man has me excited to see it rocked by Holland next year, and hopefully by Peter Parker via a game update too.

Marvel’s Spider-Man is available exclusively on PlayStation 4. As of right now, two of the three DLCs planned for the title — The Heist and Turf Wars — have released. The former stars Black Cat and released last month, while the latter stars Hammerhead and actually released just this past week. As for the last bit of DLC — Silver Lining — it’s expected to arrive next month and star Silver Sable.

For more news and coverage on the game and all things Spidey, click here. For more on the game itself, here’s a snippet from our official review, courtesy of Matthew Hayes:

“Marvel’s Spider-Man is the best superhero movie you can’t buy a ticket to see, and it’s one of the best open-world games of the generation. Insomniac Games has shown great audacity in its effort to craft a wholly original Spider-Man story, with its own timeline and set of origin stories. and

“Having played the game from start to finish, I can say that even the most hardcore comic book fans will have their expectations exceeded by Marvel’s Spider-Man’s impossible scope and exhaustive fan service.”