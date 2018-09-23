LeBron James Plays ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’

It feels like just about everyone in the world has been playing PlayStation 4 exclusive, Marvel’s Spider-Man, this month. And so naturally the NBA’s best player, LeBron James, has gotten in on the action.

Taking to Twitter, Creative Director on the project, Bryan Intihar, tweeted two pictures from King James’ Instagram story of he and his sons playing a little bit of Spider-Man late last night. And naturally, Intihar was pretty stoked.

So, yeah, LeBron James and his boys are playing #SpiderManPS4. OMG!!! pic.twitter.com/eEtVIrjpIB — Bryan Intihar (@bryanintihar) September 22, 2018

It’s worth noting that it is unclear whether or not James is specifically playing in the video. It appears to be one of his sons behind the controller, but it’s possible at some point before, during, or after the video James dabbled a little.

The fact that LeBron James is making an Instagram story featuring Marvel’s Spider-Man is just another example of how it managed to become Sony Interactive Entertainment’s fastest-selling PlayStation 4 game yet. Unlike other notable first-party Sony releases, Spider-Man goes well beyond the video game realm, and is a name, and a face, everyone recognizes whether they play games or not.

So, if you’re keeping count, not only will Marvel’s Spider-Man be one of the best-selling and highest-rated games this year, but LeBron James made an Instagram story about it. How many other games can claim that?

Marvel’s Spider-Man is available for PlayStation 4. For more news, media, and information on the title, be sure to peep our previous — and regularly updated — coverage of it and all things Spidey by clicking here. And of course, if you haven’t already, check out our official review of the game to figure out why we think it’s one of the best games this generation.