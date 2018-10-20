‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ Memes Itself With New Update

The New Game + mode has finally arrived for Marvel’s Spider-Man on PlayStation 4 but it was just the awesome new features that had us excited. After all, we’re all about that meme life and Insomniac Games decided to have a little meme fun themselves with their latest update:

New Game Plus comes to #SpiderManPS4 today! Play through the game with all your gear and upgrades, take on its new Ultimate difficulty, and pick up a couple new Trophies. pic.twitter.com/1Rrmcr1QM2 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) October 19, 2018

For those that might veer away from the Internet when they can (fair), here’s the Spider-Man pointing at Spider-Man shot from the original cartoon that has inspired memes across the board:

The origin of the shot comes from 1967 in the episode “Double Identity.” In this episode a villain tried to impersonate the webbed hero, though of course those plans fell apart pretty quickly.

Fast-forward to when meme culture ruled all, and this shot has been used in countless paradises, roundabout arguments, and just general Internet shenanigans. But the important thing here is not only did Insomniac Games bring this iconic moment in Spidey history into this generation, but they also finally brought in the new Game + Mode that many have been begging for.

For what else is new in the PlayStation 4 exclusive’s universe, check out the patch notes below:

Added support for “The City That Never Sleeps – The Heist” story pack.

Added New Game+.

Added Ultimate difficulty.

Added 2 new Trophies.

Added the ability to rotate layers in Photo Mode.

Added new frames and stickers to Photo Mode.

Added a shortcut option to trigger Photo Mode via the left directional button.

As for the bug fixes:

Tuned Friendly combat difficulty based on player feedback.

Added a max health cap of 250 and normalized players.

Added a potential solution for a crash related to graphical artifacting.

Addressed an issue where players could respawn inside a building in the Financial District.

Addressed an issue where animation during cinematics could break due to hard drive streaming.

Addressed an issue where pedestrians would disappear for a frame in the distance.

Addressed an issue where combat music would persist in the open world after completing a Sable Base.

Addressed various additional issues.

Spider-Man is available now exclusively for the PlayStation 4 with its first DLC, The Heist, arriving on October 23rd!