‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ Is on Sale for $20 Off

Marvel’s Spider-Man is currently on sale for $20 less than the full price with both the physical and digital editions of the game priced at just $39.99.

A PlayStation 4 exclusive that was released back in September, Marvel’s Spider-Man has been a hit for fans of the superhero and Insomniac Games’ work. The game and different bundles for the PlayStation 4 title that bundled it with Sony’s consoles went on sale throughout the Black Friday and Cyber Monday rushes, but it’s back on sale now through Amazon for a limited time. You can find the physical edition here while the digital version is seen here, depending on whether you lean towards being a physical or digital game collector.

While this sale is only for the game itself, players who enjoyed Marvel’s Spider-Man can take that money they saved and extend the life of the game a bit further by buying the DLC bundle called Marvel’s Spider-Man: The City That Never Sleeps. The bundle comes with three different DLC chapters and could be compared to a season pass since the chapters were spaced out across the three months after the game was released in September. Marvel’s Spider-Man: The Heist and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Turf Wars are already available with those being released in October and November, but one more chapter called Marvel’s Spider-Man: Silver Lining is still coming this month.

The DLC bundle can be seen here and is priced at $24.99, so buying this and the game at the discounted price will put the total just barely over the full price of the base game.

Marvel’s Spider-Man is also one of the two games exclusive to the PlayStation 4 that are up for the Game of the Year award during The Game Awards, so those who thing it’s deserving of the award have been casting their votes for it. God of War is the only other PlayStation 4 exclusive that’s nominated with those games up against four others like Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and Red Dead Redemption 2, but the winner of that category won’t be revealed until The Game Awards reveals the game of the year on December 6th.

If you’re still on the fence about Marvel’s Spider-Man, you can read our full review here to see if it’s worth your time.

