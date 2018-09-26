‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ Patch Adds New Camera Option, Standard Bug Fixes

Marvel’s Spider-Man on PlayStation 4 continues to deliver its incredible promise of a phenomenal story true to the Marvel universe. While players are still uncovering hidden easter eggs strewn across the game, the team over at Insomniac Games have been working to make the game even better. With patch 1.06 now live, players will see some much needed bug fixes in place, as well as a new camera option.

The usual stability fixes were implemented in the most recent update, as well as a few saving issues PlayStation 4 players have been reporting. For those having problems with the research locations locking up, that should be fixed as well. To check out what’s new with the game, you can see the patch notes below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

New Features

Added the option to invert the camera horizontally

Fixes & Updates

Addressed an issue where the game could freeze on load of a save game.

Addressed an issue where players could get stuck inside the Empire State Building spire.

Addressed various issues with Research Stations locking incorrectly.

Addressed an issue where puzzles would be locked out in the lab after investigating an audio recorder.

Addressed a progression stopper when completing Demon Bases and quitting out at the end.

Addressed a progression stopper when knocking Mr. Negative out of the arena during his boss fight.

Addressed a progression stopper during point launch tutorial.

Further improved stability.

Addressed various UI issues.

Addressed various animation pop issues.

Addressed various additional issues.

As for the game itself, Marvel’s Spider-Man is available now exclusively for PlayStation 4. The web-slingin’ hero has been met with high praise from gamers and media alike with our own Matthew Hayes having given the title a perfect score. You can read his review here, with a small blurb below, to learn more:

“There’s so much more I want to tell you about this game. I want to assure you that the stealth missions will make your mouth go dry. I want to warn you about certain challenges. I want to admonish you to cherish your time with certain characters. There’s much more that I could say, but you don’t need any more persuasion. This is a genre-defining and generation-defining effort from Insomniac, Sony, and Marvel, and it’s one of the best Spider-Man stories ever told. Go play it. Go be great.”