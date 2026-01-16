Stardew Valley Fans Have a New Farming Sim to Look Out for In 2026

Believe it or not, the beloved farming sim that is Stardew Valley turns 10 this year. And for 10 years, the game has reigned as the go-to example of what a solid indie farming sim can be. Pretty much any new entry in the genre gets compared to ConcernedApe’s classic, and for good reason. Stardew offers a breadth and depth that keep players engaged. But sometimes, you want to try something new. And that’s where an upcoming farming sim just might hit the spot.

On January 15th, Innerfire Studios announced its upcoming casual farming sim, Farming Camp. Its pixel art graphics and general premise will certainly be a fit for Stardew Valley lovers, but the game also offers some unique elements not typically seen in the space. So if you enjoy a casual, relaxing game every now and again, this one should probably be on your radar. While the game doesn’t have an official release date yet, Farming Camp will be headed to PC via Steam, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S later this year.

Farming Camp Is a New PC & Console Farming Sim With A Unique Twist

Many recent farming sims have debuted first on Steam alone, and to mixed results. Some, like Fields of Mistria, could be coming for the Stardew crown. Others wound up falling flat. But if you’ve been waiting for a new farming sim to check out on console, you’re in luck. Farming Camp will be coming to consoles and PC when it drops later this year. It looks like a refreshing take on the familiar farming sim we love so much, and I’m not just talking about the unique 2D pixel art style.

In Farming Camp, you’re a determined young woman attending a summer agriculture camp with the goal of becoming the best farmer. You will work with your campmates to maintain the farm and earn camp points by completing various chores. And yes, those chores look to be mini-games that you’ll be able to play as you take care of business at camp. Chopping wood, refueling your boat, and squashing pests on the farm all look to be interactive mini-games that add a bit more depth to your typical farming sim.

Image courtesy of Innerfire Studios and Soedesco

The game also brings in management sim components as you work with your fellow campers, assigning them chores and working with them to run the farm. You’ll care for your crops, animals, and even go fishing. And by go fishing, I mean drive a boat, because yes, this game puts a new twist on the old fishing mechanic cozy gamers are used to. I’m already looking forward to inevitably crashing my pixel art boat against some rocks while trying to get around.

Farming Camp is a single-player, narrative farming sim coming to PC and console in 2026. It is available to wishlist on Steam now, with a free demo coming soon. More details, including the actual release date, will be revealed in the coming months.

