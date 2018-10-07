‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ Has Highest Platinum Trophy Rate of Major PS4 Exclusives

Trophies and trophy hunting doesn’t seem to have the same appeal, or at least the same fan-fare, as it did last generation. However, many hardcore PlayStation fans continue to religiously chase them, especially the elusive Platinum Trophies.

Since the PlayStation 4 launched in 2013, it has seen many great exclusive titles from first-party Sony studios and even from second-party and third-party studios. Of all of these major releases though, none has been more popular than Marvel’s Spider-Man, which has sold faster than any other Sony title to date.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That said, you would assume flying off store shelves would mean a larger than normal influx of casual players who don’t care the slightest about PlayStation trophies. And that would be a reasonable assumption, expect it is apparently not the case, because as GameInformer notes, Marvel’s Spider-Man has the highest Platinum Trophy rate among major PlayStation 4 exclusives.

At the moment of writing this, Marvel’s Spider-Man is sitting at a 10 percent Platinum Trophy rate, which is considerably higher than even the closest next game, Horizon: Zero Dawn, which is at just a little over six percent.

GameInformer provides the following rundown of major PS4 games and their Platinum Trophy rates:

Marvel’s Spider-Man – 10 percent

Horizon Zero Dawn – 6.1 percent

Infamous: Second Son – 5.8 percent

Bloodborne – 5.6 percent

God of War – 5.5 percent

Gravity Rush 2 – 5.0 percent

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life – 3.3 percent

Until Dawn – 2.9 percent

Persona 5 – 2.4 percent

Detroit: Become Human – 2.1 percent

Shadow of the Colossus (PS4) – 1.6 percent

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End – .8 percent

The Last Guardian – .4 percent

While there are other games on PlayStation 4 with far higher Platinum Trophy rates, of the major PS4 exclusives, Spider-Man is comfortably ahead of the rest of the pack.

Why is this? Well, for one, people love their Spider-Man. Two, the game features a pretty straightforward platinum trophy, one that many could stumble across naturally. PlayStation Trophies — a website dedicated to what its name suggests — rates the game between a 2 and 3 out of 10 in terms of platinum difficulty.

Three, it doesn’t involve multiple playthroughs or any detailed guides or feature that one bronze trophy that is a pain to get like so many other games. In other words, the barrier to entry is virtually non-existent.

And the fourth reason is, people just don’t love Spider-Man, they REALLY LOVE Spider-Man, and it turns out people like playing a ton (100 percent-ing) of things they love.

Marvel’s Spider-Man is available exclusively for PlayStation 4. For more coverage on the game and all things Spidey, click here.