Spider-Man PS4 Player Combines 2099 and Big Time Suits For Incredible Result

Marvel’s Spider-Man on PlayStation 4 features a ton of different suits, including both brand-new designs and classic, fan-favorite outfits. And each is brought to life with incredible detail and a meticulous approach to recreation. That said, you know what would be cool? If we could design our own suits. Well, that’s what one player recently did, but rather than start from scratch with a completely original design, they combined the white 2099 suit with the Stealth “Big Time” suit, and the result is pretty incredible.

Of course, both of these suits are great by themselves, especially the 2099 suit. However, when combined into one suit, they create an outfit that has some serious Spawn, Anti-Venom symbiote vibes, and which honestly looks like something Marvel would create itself. You can check it out for yourself below, courtesy of Reddit user Mosheeno:

Seeing this suit immediately made me think how cool it would be to have some type of workshop/creator feature that allows us to create our own suit. Of course, there’s a good chance this will never happen — we’re talking about Marvel after all — but it would be pretty awesome if it did. There’s a lot of creative people out there, as this shows, and I bet some pretty incredible suits would be created as a result. And some absolutely absurd ones too.

Speaking of a sequel, there’s been no outright confirmation one is in the works, but given how well the game was received and sold, it’s certainly in the pipeline. In fact, back in March the game’s creative director teased that development of a sequel was already underway.

Marvel’s Spider-Man is available for the PS4 and the PS4 only. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a PS5 port.

In recent and related news, the game has surpassed Batman: Akrham City as the best-selling superhero game in the United States of all-time. Meanwhile, a new bug has been discovered in the game, and it may be the best, most hilarious bug ever discovered.