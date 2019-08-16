Spider-Man PS4 Player Captures Beautiful, Tear-Jerking Moment

Marvel’s Spider-Man on PlayStation 4 has some incredible gameplay. Swinging between Manhattan skyscrapers and webbing up baddies never gets old. However, the gameplay in the PS4 exclusive is so good that it sometimes overshadows the game’s story, which is surprisingly good. Marvel’s Spider-Man perfectly balances humor and emotion, and is punctuated with some very raw, real, and sometimes overwhelmingly emotional scenes. That said, one of the more striking moments in the game is off the beaten path, and is very easy to miss. And that’s visiting Ben Parker’s tombstone.

Recently, one player captured and uploaded the moment with the game’s terrific and robust photo mode. And what makes the shot so impressive is that it’s all done in photo mode with zero photoshop work afterwards. I can almost hear the music.

For those that don’t know: one of the hidden photo opportunities in the game involves Ben’s grave. Coming across it organically was probably one of the best moments in the 20-hour experience.

Marvel’s Spider-Man is available for the PS4 and the PS4 only. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a PS5 re-release, however, you’d assume one with all the DLC packed in is in the pipeline.

“Marvel’s Spider-Man is the best superhero movie you can’t buy a ticket to see, and it’s one of the best open-world games of the generation,” reads a snippet from our official and glowing review of the game. “Insomniac Games has shown great audacity in its effort to craft a wholly original Spider-Man story, with its own timeline and set of origin stories.”

“Having played the game from start to finish, I can say that even the most hardcore comic book fans will have their expectations exceeded by Marvel’s Spider-Man’s impossible scope and exhaustive fan service.”

