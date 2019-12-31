Marvel’s Spider-Man PS4 Player Reveals Incredible New Alternate Suits

Marvel’s Spider-Man on PlayStation 4 has an incredible array of suits for players to wear. However, one can never have too many Spider-Man suits. And while we won’t be getting any more suits in the game, that hasn’t stopped players from creating their own suits and from other players wishing said suits were in the game. If you’re a massive fan of the 2018 game, you probably already know about Mosheeno, a prolific artist in the game’s community who has built a reputation and a following for morphing different suits into new and unique suits. And their latest work — which combines the Advanced Suit with the Iron Spider Comic Suit — has garnered considerable attention over on Reddit.

While the suit options in Marvel’s Spider-Man were great, I really hope Insomniac Games adds a robust suit creator to the sequel.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Don’t get me wrong, there’s nothing that’s going to top rocking the Raimi suit or any of the other classic suits Insomniac chooses to add, but at the same time, I never completely fell in love with any of the options,” reads an article I wrote about this very topic back in July. “One of the great things Insomniac Games does is really make you feel like you’re Spider-Man while you swing around Manhattan and in-between New York skyscrapers. So, why not let me create my own suit like Spider-Man can and often does? That’s not to say there shouldn’t be pre-made suits in the game. Those should certainly be in there as well, but wouldn’t it be neat to also have the option to create your own, from the finer design touches to its colors?”

Marvel’s Spider-Man is available on the PS4, and at the moment of publishing, it’s only available on PS4. However, it’s suspected that it could get an enhanced PS5 port or possibly come to PC, which seemingly more and more PS4 exclusives are doing.

For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the PlayStation 4, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the console — and all things related to it — by clicking right here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there.