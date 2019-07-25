Spider-Man PS4 Video Shows How Far Spidey Games Have Come

Video games have a come long way since the 90s. And while retro games are still very much in style, for certain franchises, the advancement in tech has been huge, such as Marvel games, which look and play completely different than they used to. Don’t believe me? Well, there’s a new video over on Reddit showing 2018 PS4 exclusive Marvel’s Spider-Man next to 1991’s Sega System 32 exclusive Spider-Man: The Video Game, and the differences are astonishing. Don’t get me wrong, both look great, but it’s crazy to see what 25 years can do.

As you can see in the video below, while Spider-Man games used to look like a generic game with a Spider-Man skin on them, now, Spider-Man games look like what you’d actually imagine a Spidey game to look like in your head.

As you will know, one of the greatest parts about Marvel’s Spider-Man is swinging around Manhattan in-between giant New York skyscrapers while the city hustles and bustles through its day below you. This was something impossible to create back in the day, which is why those games don’t feel immersive, though they are a ton of fun to play.

Marvel’s Spider-Man is available for the PS4 and the PS4 only. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a re-release on PS5. For more news, media, and information on the critically-acclaimed and best-selling game, be sure to check out all of our previous coverage of the title by clicking right here.

“Marvel’s Spider-Man is the best superhero movie you can’t buy a ticket to see, and it’s one of the best open-world games of the generation. Insomniac Games has shown great audacity in its effort to craft a wholly original Spider-Man story, with its own timeline and set of origin stories.

“Having played the game from start to finish, I can say that even the most hardcore comic book fans will have their expectations exceeded by Marvel’s Spider-Man’s impossible scope and exhaustive fan service.”

