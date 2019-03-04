‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ Scarlet Spider Suit Comes to Life With This Cosplay

Marvel’s Spider-Man for the PlayStation 4 offered Spidey fans a stunning open world, tons of comic references for hardcore fans, and a vast suit selection for players to choose from. The cosplay community couldn’t wait to share their own love for the Marvel hero including this cosplayer that brought the Scarlet Spider-Man suit to life in incredible detail.

The above cosplayer hails from NYC and goes by ‘CosplayNay’. His passion for all things Marvel is definitely evident in his cosplay portfolio, but the more casual styling of the Scarlet Suit is personally one of my favorites.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There’s even an even more casual take on Spidey based off of some incredible fan art by Axis:

