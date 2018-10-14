‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ Originally Had More Sinister Six Missions and Fights

PlayStation 4 exclusive, Marvel’s Spider-Man originally featured more Sinister Six missions and fights during the game’s final act, Creative Director Bryan Intihar has revealed.

In act three, Marvel’s Spider-Man‘s final act that begins after the prison break, there was originally more screen time for the Sinister Six villains. According to the aforementioned Intihar, originally Vulture, Electro, and Rhino all had there own boss fight missions, which is different than the final game, which lumped Rhino and Scorpion into a boss fight, as well as Electro and Vulture.

Intihar explains that the team opted combine some of the Sinister Six boss fights into each other simply for quality reasons and to avoid the fights from feeling like “fluff.”

“Originally we had more missions with Rhino, Vulture, Electro that were outside what you saw in the final game,” said Intihar while speaking to Game Infromer. “But what happened was that, A, we were kinda running out of time, and B, it felt like a lot of fluff at the end. It just felt like a lot of fluff. It didn’t hit the quality bar. At the end of the day we wanted to say, quality was most important.”

Intihar continued:

“What we ended up doing was we started trimming down these extra missions and activities, and started condensing things. And the beauty of that was things like the Electro-Vulture boss fight actually wind up being way better than having the two separate fights that we were going to do. It tied better into the story and the flow of act three, so the constraint actually ended up making for a better product.”

In the final product, it was really only Mister Negative who got his own, meaty boss fight. But unlike the rest of the villainous group, Mister Negative was present long before the prison break, and had a much bigger role in the game’s entire story, so it makes sense his fight wasn’t lumped into the others.

