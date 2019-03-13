‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ PS4 Collides With ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ In This Stunning Video

After the amazing success of the incredible animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, the visually stunning cinematic experience is on everyone’s minds. With Insomniac Games’ Marvel’s Spider-Man adventure on PlayStation 4 continuing to be a beloved entry into the comic-verse of gaming, it’s only natural that the two might meet.

According to the YouTube channel ‘ynSection’ about the video above, “Bitten by a radioactive spider in the subway, Brooklyn teenager Miles Morales suddenly develops mysterious powers that transform him into the one and only Spider-Man. When he meets Peter Parker, he soon realizes that there are many others who share his special, high-flying talents. Miles must now use his newfound skills to battle the evil Kingpin, a hulking madman who can open portals to other universes and pull different versions of Spider-Man into our world.”

The side-by-side comparisons recreated looks seamless, truly showing the beauty of both entries into the Marvel-verse, while allowing Into the Spider-Verse to become a part of the hodge podge tribute to the webbed hero.

As for the movie itself, you can check out a small snippet from our full review below, as well as our review of Marvel’s Spider-Man right here.

“While Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse has a ton of great things going for it, it’s the budding relationship between Peter and Miles that definitely stands out as the highlight. For the first two-thirds of the film, Miles takes on more of a sidekick role to Spider-Man, reminiscent of the miniseries Spider-Men from 2012, learning the ropes from the older, more experienced (and thicker) Peter Parker.”

