‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ PS4 Completion Rate Is Over 50 Percent

A lot of people play games, but you’d be surprised how few finish them. While multiplayer games dominate the playtime of most gamers, there’s still a considerably amount of people playing story campaigns. But in a world where there’s seemingly a new must play game every week, not everybody is finishing what they start.

That said, some games have decent completion rates. While the likes of Red Dead Redemption 2’s completion rate is just 22 percent, PS4 exclusive, Marvel’s Spider-Man, has been completed by 50.3 percent of players. In other words, a drop more than half of players have completed Spidey’s 15 to 20-hour campaign.

For games nowadays, 50.3 percent completion rate is actually quite good, and higher than many other notable PS4 exclusives, such as Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, which has only been completed by 41.7 percent of players, despite being a little bit shorter.

However, it’s not as good as the two other big PS4 releases of 2018: God of War and Detroit: Become Human. The former (which is longer) comes in at 53.6, while the latter (which is shorter) 61.7.

So while 50.3 percent is a strong completion rate, why isn’t as high as its 2018 counterparts? Well, for one, the story isn’t quite as good. Well, it may be better than Detroit: Become Human in this regard, but Detroit appeals more to a hardcore niche and fans of narrative driven games, while Spider-Man has far more mainstream appeal and people aren’t necessarily coming to it for story.

It’s also interesting to point out that mostly across the board PS4 exclusives have higher completion rates than third-party games. Why this, I’m not sure, but some of it may be down to a lot of big third-party games this generation that have had campaigns, have had long ones, like: Red Dead Redemption 2, The Witcher 3, Persona 5, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, etc.

Anyway, if you haven’t picked up Marvel’s Spider-Man yet — you should. It’s good, and often on sale. Further, it has a surprisingly pretty good story that you don’t have to be a huge comic book fan or Spider-Man fan to appreciate and enjoy.

