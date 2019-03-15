‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ PS4 Studio, Insomniac Games, Honored In New Video

The studio that gave us incredible titles like Marvel’s Spider-Man and Sunset Overdrive celebrated their 25th anniversary back in February, but the team that makes this studio so great continue to pay homage to their incredible work space and their craft in general. The latest developer from Insomniac to open up about her experience is Senior Writer Sam Maggs who is also known for her previous work at BioWare and and current duties at Nerdist.

Check out our new “Why I Work at Insomniac” video featuring Senior Writer @SamMaggs talking about story and collaboration #Insomniac25 pic.twitter.com/qVTLops95U — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) March 14, 2019

Her team over at Nerdist also weighed in with their support, and honestly – this is just really wholesome:

I AM SO LUCKY TO BE A PART OF BOTH OF THESE FAMS 😭🙏🏼💙💙💙 — Sam ⚔️🏴‍☠️ (@SamMaggs) March 14, 2019

As a writer for the studio, her job is to focus on the stories this team creates and that’s something she talks a bit about in the video above. Insomniac is known for crafting and incredible narrative, one focused on quality and fluidity, and Maggs’ role is to help make sure that tale is told in the best way possible.

She also went a little more personal, talking about how “it’s no secret” that being a woman in a very male-dominated industry can have its unique set of challenges, but none of those challenges have been present during her time with Insomniac, and that “family” atmosphere is what keeps here there and happy to continue her incredible collaborative efforts with the team.

It sounds like an incredible place to be, even more so when Insomniac shared a few interesting stats about the state of the team to date:

The average tenure of an Insomniac team member is 6.38 years.

Nearly 30% of the studio has been with us for 10 or more years.

25% of the studio represents a minority group.

“On behalf of everyone at Insomniac Games, THANK YOU for being part of our lives, playing our games, and participating in our community of fans,” said Insomniac CEO Ted Price back in February. “We love you.”

With fans clamoring for a Spider-Man 2 and rumors afoot about a possible Sunset Overdrive 2, we have a feeling that the future is brighter than ever for the folks over at Insomniac Games.

