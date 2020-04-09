Spider-Man PS4 Director Reveals His Favorite Spidey Suits

When Marvel’s Spider-Man exclusively hit PS4 back in 2018, one of the things Marvel and PlayStation fans instantly fell in love with was the variety of suits, all of which were realized with a meticulous attention to detail. At launch, there were 27 suits to unlock and use, and this was only added to post-launch. Included in this collection was not only classic and iconic Spider-Man suits, but some deep cuts and even some original designs. Naturally, there were a few suits that quickly became fan favorites, including the Advanced Suit, also known as the White Spider Suit, an original design from developer Insomniac Games and the game’s default suit. That said, not only was this suit popular with fans, but it’s a favorite suit of the game’s creative director, Bryan Intihar.

Taking to Twitter, Intihar revealed his four favorite suits in the game. One of these is the Advanced Suit, while the other three are the following: Noir Suit, Spider-Punk Suit, and the Spider-Clan Suit. The latter of these three was notably added via the game’s Turf Wars DLC.

In addition to Intihar, the game’s lead character artist — Gavin Goulden — also revealed his favorite suits, which were the following: Scarlett Spider, MK3, 2099, and Vintage. Meanwhile, James Stevenson, the community director at Insomniac Games, gave the following four suits a shout: Advanced Suit, Spider-Punk, Spider Armor MK 2, and Vintage.

Personally, I love most of the suits in the game, but found myself almost exclusively rocking the Spider-Armor MK IV once I unlocked it. That said, while Insomniac Games did a great job with the suits in the game, I think this should be expanded upon in a sequel via a suit creator.

“Don’t get me wrong, there’s nothing that’s going to top rocking the Raimi suit or any of the other classic suits Insomniac chooses to add, but at the same time, I never completely fell in love with any of the options. One of the great things Insomniac Games does is really make you feel like you’re Spider-Man while you swing around Manhattan and in-between New York skyscrapers. So, why not let me create my own suit like Spider-Man can and often does? That’s not to say there shouldn’t be pre-made suits in the game. Those should certainly be in there as well, but wouldn’t it be neat to also have the option to create your own, from the finer design touches to its colors?”

Marvel's Spider-Man is available on the PS4 and the PS4 only.