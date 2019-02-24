‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ Meets 90’s Animated Series In Nostalgic Fan-Made Trailer

If you need some sweet, sweet nostalgia in your life, Reddit is here to the rescue with some of the best stuff: Spider-man nostalgia.

More specifically, Reddit user “cookiesforchristmas” recently shared a video that combines PS4 exclusive Marvel’s Spider-Man with the 90s Animated Theme and the result is nostalgia overload.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If — somehow — that’s not enough for you, YouTube channel “ynSection” also recently had the same idea, and shared their own trailer that combines the new PS4 game with the animated series from 90’s yesteryear.

For those that don’t know: the 90’s animated series here is Spider-Man: The Animated Series, which is an American animated television series based on Spider-Man that ran on Fox Kids from 1994 to 1998. Produced and written by John Semper Jr., it was a lot of Spider-Man fans first introduction to Spidey, and probably was a considerable part of your childhood if you grew up in the late 90s.

The series focused on Spider-Man and his alter ego Peter Parker during his college years at Empire State university. When Parker gains his abilities, he’s a part-time freelance photographer for the Daily Bugle.

Over the course of the series, Spider-Man has romantic interests with Mary Jane and Black Cat, and faces off with his usual baddies at different points. Further, a lot of other Marvel heroes make cameos, such as Iron Man, Blade, Punisher, and Captain America.

Here’s the original theme the two above trailers pay homage to:

Marvel’s Spider-Man is available exclusively for PS4. Unfortunately, it doesn’t have the 90’s theme music in it, but it’s really good, as our official review of the game attests to.

“Marvel’s Spider-Man is the best superhero movie you can’t buy a ticket to see, and it’s one of the best open-world games of the generation,” wrote Matthew Hayes at the time. “Insomniac Games has shown great audacity in its effort to craft a wholly original Spider-Man story, with its own timeline and set of origin stories.

“Having played the game from start to finish, I can say that even the most hardcore comic book fans will have their expectations exceeded by Marvel’s Spider-Man’s impossible scope and exhaustive fan service.”