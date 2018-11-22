‘Marvel’s Spider-Man: Turf Wars’ Trailer Released With Commentary from J. Jonah Jameson

Marvel’s Spider-Man’s newest trailer for the Turf Wars DLC has J. Jonah Jameson returning again to narrate what happens when Spider-Man and Hammerhead clash.

Returning for another episode of his Just the Facts show, Jameson starts by catching listeners up to speed on where the game’s at now that Wilson Fisk has been captured by the authorities, an event that happens at the start of the game. Filling the void of Fisk is Hammerhead, a crime boss who’s set on becoming the new leader of New York’s underground with a gang to back him up against Spider-Man and the police force. The story picks up immediately where the first DLC called The Heist ended with an announcement post about the new DLC’s release explaining what’s happening and teasing some surprises.

“We know you’ve been waiting for the next chapter, and we’re excited to release Marvel’s Spider-Man: Turf Wars today!” Insomniac Games game director Ryan Smith said on the PlayStation Blog. “This chapter picks up right where Marvel’s Spider-Man: The Heist left off, with Hammerhead — the horrific head-butting villain who remains obsessed with his organized crime’s ‘glory days’ — continuing his battle against the other Maggia families. I hope you’ll enjoy our take on a classic comic book Spider-Man villain in a storyline that has some pretty intense moments and a few surprises in store.”

Sable International returns in the DLC as well, the military-for-hire force somehow having its equipment misplaced so that it fell into the hands of Hammerhead and his crew. The villains use this high-tech equipment to wage war against the people of New York and the webslinger who fights back using his own series of gadgets that the trailer also highlights.

Players will also encounter Screwball in the DLC, the attention-craving villain that people may remember from the base game. In a quest prior to the release of this DLC, the online villain sent Spider-Man on a series of tasks that became more perilous as he accomplished them, all for the amusement of the villain and her followers who watched Spider-man try and save others.

The DLC also comes with three more suits for Spider-Man to wear while he’s taking on Hammerhead and the rest of the game’s villains, all of which were previewed before the DLC’s release.

Marvel’s Spider-Man’s Turf Wars DLC is now available for anyone who owns the game and purchased the bundle called The City That Never Sleeps, but the DLC can also be purchased separately for $9.99.