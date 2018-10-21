WATCH: ‘Spider-Man 2’ Web-Swing Director Plays ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ For The First Time

Before Marvel’s Spider-Man was considered the ultimate web-swinging experience, 2004’s GameCube, Xbox, PlayStation 2, Gameboy, and PC game, Spider-Man 2, held the honor.

Like the new PlayStation 4 exclusive, Spider-Man 2’s web-swinging was widely loved, cherished, and held up as an example of how the gameplay feature should feel for years after.

That said, Nick Robinson recently traveled all the way to Bellevue, Washington to find the man at Treyarch behind the fantastic web-swinging in Spider-Man 2, Jamie Fristorm, to ask him his thoughts about the the 2018 Insomniac Games title, as well as to get him to play it for the first time. Spoilers: he digs it.

As you would expect, the video dishes out plenty of insight into Spider-Man 2 that only the man behind Spider-Man 2’s web-swinging could provide. According to Fristorm, the swinging in the PlayStation 4 exclusive felt familiar, and was easy to pick up. Though, whether this was because it was actually familiar or just intuitive, he couldn’t discern.

It’s likely a little bit of both, because let’s face it, Marvel’s Spider-Man web-swinging is definitely a love letter to Spider-Man 2, which in many ways established what a 3D Spider-Man game should play like.

Whatever the case, the video is a neat and quick dive into some interesting insight that you won’t find anywhere else. And if you consider yourself a fan of either of Marvel’s Spider-Man or Spider-Man 2, the video, which is roughly 15 minutes long, is a must-watch.

Marvel’s Spider-Man is available exclusively on the PlayStation 4. For more news and media on the game and all things Spidey, be sure to check out all of our previous coverage by clicking here. For more information on what the game is about, here’s an official pitch:

“Marvel’s Spider-Man features your favorite web-slinger in a story unlike any before it. Now a seasoned Super Hero, Peter Parker has been busy keeping crime off the streets as Spider-Man. Just as he’s ready to focus on life as Peter, a new villain threatens New York City. Faced with overwhelming odds and higher stakes, Spider-Man must rise up and be greater.”