These ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ Screenshots Are So Gorgeous, Even Insomniac Is Impressed

Marvel’s Spider-Man is an incredible adventure for fans of the webbed hero and PlayStation 4 players have been having a field day with the amazing narrative, all of the hidden Easter eggs, and stunning Photo Mode. Fans sharing their creations with the social media-verse are nothing new, but they never stop to impress! One Spidey fan in particular shared a few snapshots that could easily be official game posters with how perfect they are – and Insomniac Games agrees!

The initial post, seen above, quickly gained traction once it went live for all to enjoy. It didn’t take long for the developers themsevles to see this fan’s creative take – prompting them to reshare it as well with the caption “Great shots!!!”:

The two photos just prove how absolutely incredible this game’s Photo Mode is. From the lighting, the detailing in the shading! The collaborative effort among the Creative Team is definitely seen and the absolute beauty is hard to deny. Pair that with this player’s expert use of the Mode’s filters and camera options – well, I think I just found my new wallpaper.

Others couldn’t help but to jump in and “ooh” and “aah” themselves:

This could easily have been the Spider-Man 4 posters — Matt (@MattRodriguez98) December 28, 2018

These shots are just…. 👏 pic.twitter.com/5HEC8nwjIE — Nikki Jaye (@NikkiJaye2) December 29, 2018

The attention to detail in this suit (actually all the suits) keeps blowing my mind. So much love and passion in this game Great use of photo mode, too, of course 😀 — Patrick H. (@PatMacalister) December 28, 2018

