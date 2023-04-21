Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Actor Shares Updates on Game

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 actor Yuri Lowenthal has shared an update on how the game is progressing. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is one of the most anticipated games of 2023 and is really the only major exclusive that PlayStation has on its slate this year. While it's possible something like Naughty Dog's multiplayer spin-off of The Last of Us is probably going to release this year, Spidey is the only thing that is guaranteed to release this year. Actor Tony Todd has already leaked that the game is coming in September, but Insomniac has yet to say anything about its actual release date.

Now, Spider-Man himself Yuri Lowenthal is providing updates on the game's development. Lowenthal revealed in a Reddit AMA that he has finished up all of his voice over and motion capture for Marvel's Spider-Man 2, which would likely indicate the game is in its final stretch of development. Confusingly, he said on Twitter that there is still "tons" of work to do, which could've been a joke... or it could be covering up the fact that Insomniac would've rather him said nothing at all. The developer has chosen to have very limited marketing in the lead up to launch. We got a reveal trailer back in 2021, but have had total silence outside of a release window announcement since then. It's expected to ramp up this summer, but we have no idea how much will be shown before the game's release.

No. We still have TONS more to do. — Yuri Lowenthal (@YuriLowenthal) April 20, 2023

PlayStation as a whole appears to be taking a less is more approach to its marketing, as it did something similar with God of War Ragnarok. Given that game shattered all kinds of sales records and achieved critical acclaim, it seems like something PlayStation is hoping to release with Spider-Man. The audience for a Marvel game is a lot broader than God of War, so it seems like there's a solid chance of that happening, but only time will tell.

