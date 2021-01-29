Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered on PS5 Gets New Patch to Fix Strange Bug

✖

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered launched on PlayStation 5 in late 2020 alongside the franchise’s spin-off focused on Miles Morales. Outside of a distinct upgrade to the game’s visuals and the inclusion of a few new suits for Spidey to wear, this remaster has largely been the exact same as its predecessor on PlayStation 4. That being said, one strange issue has been transpiring for some players on PS5, and developer Insomniac Games has now fixed the problem.

Recently, Insomniac let loose a new patch for Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered on PS5 that rectified an oddity that some players had when it came to swinging. For those that tried to use air tricks when web-slinging through New York City, it seems as though the special moves would sometimes stall the momentum that Spider-Man would have in the game. Essentially, if players launched themselves in a certain direction while swinging and then proceeded to perform an air trick, Spider-Man’s momentum would all of the sudden stop in mid-air, or sometimes would even rotate in the other direction.

Clearly, this isn’t something that was supposed to happen and Insomniac quickly took a look at the issue. Luckily, thanks to update 1.003, the error shouldn’t be happening anymore. In fact, this new update, which is available right now on PS5, is the only thing that the studio mentions that has been rectified in this patch. So if you were expecting more sweeping changes, there's nothing happening at the moment.

This patch for Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered also rolled out alongside a new one for Miles Morales. In the same vein, though, the new 1.08 title update for Miles Morales hasn't altered a whole lot. The major fixes in the patch are in regards to stability and performance, in addition to some other strange bugs that were occurring for other players.

It's doubtful that Insomniac will continue to update Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered on PS5 much more, but perhaps we could be wrong in that estimation. If anything does continue to change in the future, we'll let you know here on ComicBook.com.

