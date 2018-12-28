‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ ‘Silver Lining’ DLC Now Available, Launch Trailer Revealed

Marvel’s Spider-Man‘s third and final DLC apart of the City That Never Sleeps season pass, Silver Lining, is finally available on PlayStation 4. And to celebrate, developer Insomniac Games and publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment have revealed the official launch trailer, featuring some familiar faces and some unexpected ones.

Dubbed “Just The Facts,” the trailer features none other than Manhattan’s true hero, J. Jonah Jameson, talking and ranting over a slab of new gameplay footage that features Spidey, Silver Sable, Hammerhead, and more.

Note: the trailer features an unexpected character, so if you don’t want anything spoiled, it’s probably best to just skip this trailer and get to swinging.

As the name of the DLC suggests, the deadly mercenary Silver Sable is back in town after leaving for a bit to reclaim her stolen Sable International tech and gear from Hammerhead and his men.

With Police Department Captain Yuri Watanabe on administrative leave following her controversial efforts against the aforementioned crime boss, Spidey finds himself calling and relying on some unlikely allies in order to keep the city safe from impending calamity.

In addition to new story missions, the DLC will also come packing the following:

New Crimes and Challenges

Wrap up the post-launch downloadable content with exciting missions featuring Silver Sable and her hover-jet, and confront Screwball in a new series of challenges from the prankster Super Villain. Protect citizens from a unique enemy type and thwart new and upgraded crime types.

Fresh Suits and Collectibles

Get three more suits for Spidey’s collection, including Peter Parker’s suit from the Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures Animation film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Collect even more trophies from new tasks that’ll test Spider-Man‘s Super Hero skills.

New Episodes of Just the Facts

Listen in on J. Jonah Jameson’s fiery reactions to the events of Silver Lining in brand-new episodes of Just the Facts and read new in-game headlines and social posts from the Daily Bugle and citizens responding to the events in the DLC.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Silver Lining can be had as part of the City That Never Sleeps season pass or via individual purchase for $9.99 USD.