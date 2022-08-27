Marvel's Spider-Man PC Mod Makes Daredevil Playable

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered on PC now lets you play as a different Marvel hero: Daredevil. A video game for the Man Without Fear has been long requested, though many have posed the challenges of such a game. One of the defining traits of Daredevil is that he is an amazing vigilante despite being blind. To really create a definitive Daredevil game, one would have to figure out how to visualize that world without making it look like a regular game. It would likely require a unique visual style and a lot of really creative mechanics to truly sell it. Of course, that's not necessarily a requirement, but it would help distinguish it from a game like Batman: Arkham Knight.

A new mod for Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered on PC does showcase what a possible Daredevil game could look and feel like. Courtesy of TheRealiceMage on NexusMods, players can now play as Daredevil in Spidey's latest PC adventure. According to the creator, this is the first custom model importation, meaning players can likely expect other characters that aren't already seen in the game to get their own mods as well. Of course, it's really nothing more than a skin. Whether any mods will ever fundamentally change the gameplay remains to be seen, but at least a lot of the combat can replicate the agility and fluidity of Daredevil's melee skills.

It's already confirmed that Daredevil exists in Insomniac's Spider-Verse or at least Matt Murdock. Whether or not he's ever suited up to fight crime in Hell's Kitchen is unclear, but Foggy Nelson and Matt Murdock's office can be found in the game. Kingpin is also the first boss Spider-Man faces and although Spidey has gone head to head with the crime boss numerous times over the years, he's also a prominent Daredevil villain. Perhaps there's a chance that Daredevil will show up in Marvel's Spider-Man 2, but it remains to be seen.

