This Custom Venom Special Edition PS4 Pro Will Make Spider-Man Fans Drool

Sony Interactive Entertainment’s new Limited Edition Marvel’s Spider-Man PlayStation 4 Pro is awesome. But you know what would be even cooler? A Limited Edition Venom PS4 Pro. But unfortunately, Sony isn’t releasing a brand-new Venom game, and it probably never will. In other words, we will never get an official Limited Edition Venom PS4 system. And that’s a shame.

Luckily, the people of the Internet are a resourceful bunch, and we have custom Venom PS4s, such as this one:

She’s beautiful, isn’t she? This magnificent beast was made by Reddit user vwhaulic and it has our mouths watering. It’s pretty simple, yet it looks so natural and clean that if you told us that it was an official Sony product we wouldn’t bat an eye.

The creator writes the following about why they created the custom system:

“I got inspired to make this after seeing some other people customize their PS4s. I hadn’t seen anyone make a Venom themed PS4 for the Spider-Man release so I thought I’d give it a try! You can kind of see the PS4 logo under the decal but when it’s in my entertainment center you don’t notice it. I wanted the Spider-Man special edition PS4 Pro originally but the red would stick out too much in my room.”

The best part about this system, is Average Joes with no useful skills (like myself) can even do it. Elsewhere in the Reddit post, vwhaulic explains how it was made, and spoilers: he bought a sticker off Amazon. Yeah, it’s that easy.

The other best part, it’s not a bright red and doesn’t stick out like an ugly wrapped Christmas present. The other, other best part: it’s Venom, and we all know Venom is better than Spider-Man

Marvel's Spider-Man, as of yesterday, is available for PlayStation 4.

