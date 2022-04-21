Marvel's Wolverine Animator Gives New Development Update

✖

A developer at Insomniac Games working on Marvel's Wolverine has given a brief new update on the status of the project. Alongside announcing Marvel's Spider-Man 2 last year, Insomniac also divulged that it was in the process of creating a game associated with Wolverine. And while details on this game have been extremely sparse since it was first shown off, it looks like we now have a better idea of how development is progressing.

On Twitter today, Insomniac's Mike Yosh shared a new image that seemed to hint at the studio's current work on Marvel's Wolverine. Yosh, who is a lead animator at Insomniac, posted a picture of a motion capture studio. Although Marvel's Wolverine wasn't specifically mentioned in the caption tied to the picture, the implication was that Insomniac would be doing motion capture work for the game at some point today. No further bits of information were given from Yosh in this instance, but perhaps we'll begin to see more of these behind-the-scenes looks in the future.

So peaceful and quiet, ….it will not be like this for long pic.twitter.com/JvPzfPlEvS — Mike Yosh (@Mike_Yosh) April 21, 2022

The best thing about this update from Yosh is that it tells us that work on Marvel's Wolverine actually seems to be pretty far along. When the project was first announced, Insomniac also revealed that it was still looking to staff up to develop the game. As such, it seemed like Marvel's Wolverine could have been pretty far out from releasing. And while that's likely still the case, to know that motion capture work on Wolverine is now seemingly happening is a great sign.

For now, the one thing we know with certainty is that Marvel's Wolverine is going to be exclusive to PS5 when it does release. At this point in time, the game has no launch window whatsoever, but we'll be sure to keep you in the loop here on ComicBook.com as we begin to learn more.

Are you excited to see more of what Marvel's Wolverine will have in store? And when do you think that the game will actually end up coming to PS5? Let me know your own thoughts by hitting me up either down in the comments or on social media at @MooreMan12.