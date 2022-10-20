Marvel's Wolverine Said to Launch in 2023 by Microsoft

Even though PlayStation and developer Insomniac Games haven't announced a release window for the upcoming PS5 title Marvel's Wolverine, competitor Microsoft is under the impression that it will launch in 2023. Since first being announced last year, Insomniac has remained pretty quiet about Marvel's Wolverine, which has only prompted fans to ask even more questions about the game. And while it remains to be seen when we might see Wolverine again, if the title does launch next year, we could learn more in the near future.

In a new filing from Microsoft in the UK that is associated with the company's upcoming acquisition of Activision Blizzard, it was stated that Marvel's Wolverine is an exclusive title for PlayStation that is going to release in 2023. Microsoft listed Wolverine alongside other PS5 games like Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Final Fantasy XVI, Forspoken, and "Horizon," which likely refers to the new PS VR2 title Horizon Call of the Mountain. While all of these other games currently have 2023 release windows, Marvel's Wolverine is the one title in this bunch that hasn't been given a launch estimate of any sort.

In all likelihood, this 2023 launch window for Marvel's Wolverine from Microsoft doesn't carry much weight with it. Not only would it make little sense for Microsoft to have insider information on when the game might arrive but Insomniac made clear last year when Wolverine was first announced that the project was still in the early stages of development. In fact, after the game's reveal, Insomniac began staffing up heavily to create a team to work on the title. As such, it seems far more likely that Marvel's Wolverine won't come about until 2024 or beyond, but this mention from Microsoft definitely raises some eyebrows.

