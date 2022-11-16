BioWare Seemingly Confirms Two Major Things About Mass Effect 4

BioWare, during the recent N7-day celebrations, has seemingly confirmed two major things about the new Mass Effect game, tentatively dubbed Mass Effect 4 by many, and Mass Effect 5 by a few others. The dual confirmation is hidden away in a very easy-to-miss detail that as you would expect has been missed by many, including hardcore fans of the sci-fi RPG series. The hidden detail isn't in the actual main N7-day teaser but a piece of concept art that followed it. And in this piece of concept art, there appears to be a "Solar Electronics" sign.

For those that don't know: Solar Electronics is a store players can visit in the first three games, the original trilogy. Why is this noteworthy? Well, because it tells us a few things. For one, the game can't be very far in the future if Solar Electronics is still around as companies are lucky to last a century or two, let alone multiple. Also, and this is even more important, it's still the same design. In other words, the next game isn't even far enough in the future for there to have been a logo redesign.

"Although, they should know by now not to underestimate human defiance!" – Liara T'Soni (Doctor, Shadow Broker and <REDACTED>). #N7Day pic.twitter.com/9Zup3YPNga — Michael Gamble (@GambleMike) November 7, 2022

The second major thing that this seemingly confirms is something that was already heavily hinted at and teased, which is that the game, at least partially, takes place in the Milky Way galaxy as this is a Milky Way company.

If this speculation is all accurate, then the new Mass Effect game takes place not very long after the events of the trilogy and is wholly or partially set in the Milky Way galaxy. That said, that's all this is at the moment; speculation. At the moment of publishing, BioWare has not commented on any of this speculation. This is unlikely to change for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think. When and where would you like to see the next Mass Effect game set?