Mass Effect 5 Report Sheds Light on Release Date

According to a new report, the new Mass Effect game — assumed to be in development for PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC, and tentatively dubbed Mass Effect 5 — from BioWare and EA is nowhere near release. The next installment in the sci-fi action-RPG series was first announced last December at The Game Awards with a very unrevealing cinematic trailer. At the time, there was no word of a release window or platforms or any details on the game whatsoever. There wasn’t even a title. None of this has changed, and don’t expect it to change anytime soon if a new report is accurate.

According to this report, Dragon Age 4, BioWare’s next game, isn’t releasing until 2023. Mass Effect fans will then need to wait another two years to play their new game. In other words, according to the report, the next Mass Effect isn’t releasing until 2025, which, of course, begs the question: why was it revealed in 2020?

Videos by ComicBook.com

The report comes the way of Jeff Grubb, a prominent industry insider and leaker, however, it conflicts, somewhat, with what I’ve heard about the game. While I’ve heard the game is still in the early stages of development, even nearly a year after its reveal, I haven’t heard it will take until 2025 to drop. I’ve heard, here and there, that a 2024 window is the internal target, with a Q1 release possible in the cards. That said, I heard this around the game’s reveal, so it’s quite possible that even if it’s accurate, things have changed. And it’s also worth noting that 2025 is a safe bet given that two years separated the release between Dragon Age Inquisition and Mass Effect Andromeda, the latest releases in each respective series.

Whatever the case, the game is likely very far away, which means we probably won’t see much of consequence or hear much of consequence about the game this November on N7 day.

For now, take everything here, the release windows and the speculation they have created, with a grain of salt. At the end of the day, the only ones who know the target date for the new Mass Effect are BioWare and EA, and none of this information comes from either. And as you would expect, neither have a word to say about any of this. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.