Mass Effect: Andromeda And More Marked Down In This Week’s Xbox Games With Gold
Larry "Major Nelson" Hyrb has once again posted this week's markdowns for Games With Gold, and, once again, you can take advantage of a number of great deals for Xbox One and Xbox 360!
There are a few noteworthy games that have been marked down for this week, including Yooka-Laylee (20 percent off), Mass Effect: Andromeda (50 percent off) and Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor Game of the Year Edition, which you can practically get for pennies at 80 percent off.
The sale prices for these games are good through next Tuesday, July 18th, so you've got plenty of time to clean up on some killer deals, and can build your digital game library like a champ.
Without further ado, here are the deals, spread out across the next few pages!
Xbox One Deals
|
CONTENT TITLE
|
CONTENT TYPE
|
DISCOUNT
|
NOTES
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
DWG
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
DWG
|
Xbox One Game
|
33%
|
DWG
|
Xbox One Game
|
80%
|
DWG
|
Add-On
|
40%
|
DWG
|
Xbox One Game
|
33%
|
DWG
|
Xbox One Game
|
80%
|
DWG
|
Xbox One Game
|
30%
|
DWG
|
Xbox One Game
|
75%
|
DWG
|
Xbox One Game
|
33%
|
DWG
|
Xbox One Game
|
50%
|
DWG
Side note: Shadow of Mordor for that low a price is soooo worth it, and gets you warmed up for Shadow of War!prevnext
Xbox One Deals Con't.
|
Xbox One Game
|
33%
|
DWG
|
Xbox One Game
|
20%
|
DWG
|
Xbox One Game
|
50%
|
Spotlight
|
Xbox One Game
|
70%
|
Spotlight
|
Add-On
|
30%
|
Spotlight
|
Add-On
|
40%
|
Spotlight
|
Add-On
|
20%
|
Spotlight
|
Xbox One Game
|
50%
|
Spotlight
|
Xbox One Game
|
50%
|
Spotlight
|
Xbox One Game
|
50%
|
Spotlight
|
Add-On
|
33%
|
Spotlight
|
Add-On
|
33%
|
Spotlight
|
Add-On
|
33%
|
Spotlight
|
Add-On
|
33%
|
Spotlight
|
Add-On
|
33%
|
Spotlight
|
Add-On
|
33%
|
Spotlight
|
Add-On
|
33%
|
Spotlight
|
Xbox One Game
|
80%
|
Spotlight
|
Xbox One Game
|
67%
|
Spotlight
Side note: load up on Smite Gem Packs!prevnext
Xbox 360 Deals
|
CONTENT TITLE
|
CONTENT TYPE
|
DISCOUNT
|
NOTES
|
Games On Demand
|
75%
|
DWG
|
Assassin's Creed Brotherhood – The Da Vinci Disappearance DLC
|
Add-On
|
67%
|
DWG
|
Games On Demand
|
50%
|
DWG
|
Games On Demand
|
50%
|
DWG
|
Games On Demand
|
50%
|
DWG
|
Add-On
|
70%
|
DWG
|
Games On Demand
|
50%
|
DWG
|
Games On Demand
|
50%
|
DWG
|
Arcade
|
50%
|
DWG
|
Games On Demand
|
50%
|
DWG
|
Arcade
|
50%
|
DWG
|
Arcade
|
50%
|
DWG
|
Arcade
|
50%
|
DWG
|
Games On Demand
|
50%
|
DWG
|
Games On Demand
|
50%
|
DWG
|
Arcade
|
50%
|
DWG
|
Arcade
|
50%
|
DWG
|
Arcade
|
50%
|
DWG
|
Arcade
|
50%
|
DWG
|
Arcade
|
50%
|
DWG
|
Arcade
|
50%
|
DWG
|
Games On Demand
|
50%
|
DWG
|
Games On Demand
|
67%
|
DWG
|
Arcade
|
67%
|
DWG
Side note: Keep in mind that a number of those Xbox 360 titles are backwards compatible with Xbox One, too, including the Sonic the Hedgehog games and Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed. It's a good time to clean up on deals!prev