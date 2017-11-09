Mass Effect: Andromeda And More Marked Down In This Week’s Xbox Games With Gold

By ComicBook.com Staff

Larry "Major Nelson" Hyrb has once again posted this week's markdowns for Games With Gold, and, once again, you can take advantage of a number of great deals for Xbox One and Xbox 360!

There are a few noteworthy games that have been marked down for this week, including Yooka-Laylee (20 percent off), Mass Effect: Andromeda (50 percent off) and Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor Game of the Year Edition, which you can practically get for pennies at 80 percent off.

The sale prices for these games are good through next Tuesday, July 18th, so you've got plenty of time to clean up on some killer deals, and can build your digital game library like a champ.

Without further ado, here are the deals, spread out across the next few pages!

Xbox One Deals

Deals 2

CONTENT TITLE

CONTENT TYPE

DISCOUNT

NOTES

Battlefield 1 Shortcut Kit: Infantry Bundle*

Add-On

50%

DWG

Battlefield 1 Shortcut Kit: Ultimate Bundle*

Add-On

50%

DWG

Dex*

Xbox One Game

33%

DWG

Flockers*

Xbox One Game

80%

DWG

Gigantic Eternal Dawn Pack*

Add-On

40%

DWG

Instant Indie Collection: Vol. 5*

Xbox One Game

33%

DWG

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor – Game of the Year Edition*

Xbox One Game

80%

DWG

Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight*

Xbox One Game

30%

DWG

NOT A HERO: SUPER SNAZZY EDITION*

Xbox One Game

75%

DWG

Race The Sun*

Xbox One Game

33%

DWG

The Bug Butcher*

Xbox One Game

50%

DWG

Side note: Shadow of Mordor for that low a price is soooo worth it, and gets you warmed up for Shadow of War!

Xbox One Deals Con't.

Deals 2

The Inner World*

Xbox One Game

33%

DWG

Yooka-Laylee*

Xbox One Game

20%

DWG

FINAL FANTASY TYPE-0 HD

Xbox One Game

50%

Spotlight

Game of Thrones – The Complete First Season (Episodes 1-6)

Xbox One Game

70%

Spotlight

Lies of Astaroth – Crystals x 1500

Add-On

30%

Spotlight

Lies of Astaroth – Crystals x 3800

Add-On

40%

Spotlight

Lies of Astaroth – Crystals x 560

Add-On

20%

Spotlight

Mass Effect: Andromeda

Xbox One Game

50%

Spotlight

Mass Effect: Andromeda Deluxe Edition

Xbox One Game

50%

Spotlight

RWBY: Grimm Eclipse – Team JNPR Bundle

Xbox One Game

50%

Spotlight

SMITE Gem Packs – 1500 Gems

Add-On

33%

Spotlight

SMITE Gem Packs – 200 Gems

Add-On

33%

Spotlight

SMITE Gem Packs – 2500 Gems

Add-On

33%

Spotlight

SMITE Gem Packs – 3500 Gems

Add-On

33%

Spotlight

SMITE Gem Packs – 400 Gems

Add-On

33%

Spotlight

SMITE Gem Packs – 800 Gems

Add-On

33%

Spotlight

SMITE Gem Packs – 8000 Gems

Add-On

33%

Spotlight

Stardust Galaxy Warriors: Stellar Climax

Xbox One Game

80%

Spotlight

The Legend of Korra

Xbox One Game

67%

Spotlight

Side note: load up on Smite Gem Packs!

Xbox 360 Deals

Deals 2

CONTENT TITLE

CONTENT TYPE

DISCOUNT

NOTES

Assassin's Creed Brotherhood

Games On Demand

75%

DWG

Assassin's Creed Brotherhood – The Da Vinci Disappearance DLC

Add-On

67%

DWG

BlazBlue

Games On Demand

50%

DWG

BLAZBLUE CS

Games On Demand

50%

DWG

FINAL FANTASY XIII-2

Games On Demand

50%

DWG

Game of Thrones – Season Pass (Episodes 2-6)

Add-On

70%

DWG

LIGHTNING RETURNS: FINAL FANTASY XIII

Games On Demand

50%

DWG

Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed

Games On Demand

50%

DWG

Sonic & Knuckles

Arcade

50%

DWG

Sonic & SEGA Racing

Games On Demand

50%

DWG

Sonic Adventure

Arcade

50%

DWG

Sonic Adventure 2

Arcade

50%

DWG

Sonic CD

Arcade

50%

DWG

Sonic Free Riders

Games On Demand

50%

DWG

Sonic Generations

Games On Demand

50%

DWG

Sonic The Fighters

Arcade

50%

DWG

Sonic The Hedgehog

Arcade

50%

DWG

Sonic The Hedgehog 2

Arcade

50%

DWG

Sonic The Hedgehog 3

Arcade

50%

DWG

Sonic The Hedgehog 4 Episode I

Arcade

50%

DWG

Sonic The Hedgehog 4 Episode II

Arcade

50%

DWG

Sonic Unleashed

Games On Demand

50%

DWG

The Legend of Korra

Games On Demand

67%

DWG

Tony Hawk Pro Skater HD

Arcade

67%

DWG

Side note: Keep in mind that a number of those Xbox 360 titles are backwards compatible with Xbox One, too, including the Sonic the Hedgehog games and Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed. It's a good time to clean up on deals!

