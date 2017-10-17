Mass Effect: Andromeda Officially Joins EA Access, Origin Access Line-Up

With all this talk going around regarding people preferring single player adventures to multiplayer games (with the news of Visceral Games shutting down and Electronic Arts turning that project into a more multiplayer-oriented title), there’s a good example that they can enjoy right now for free, provided they’re a subscriber to the EA Access program on Xbox One, or Origin Access on PC.

Electronic Arts has announced that it has added Mass Effect: Andromeda to the Vault in both programs, meaning that it’s free to download for subscribers.

The game originally released back in March from BioWare, after about a year and a half of hype following its initial announcement. Unfortunately, it wasn’t well received, mainly because of lacking facial animations, and the missing presence of familiar characters from the series, as the developer opted to go in a new direction. We still liked it, however, and it definitely had its moments in gameplay, particularly with planet exploration, space battles and, of course, getting your groove on with some aliens in the bedroom. (Humans, too – we’re not biased.)

Andromeda was mentioned a while back in an update discussing both EA Access and Origin Access, which will also include trials for the forthcoming Star Wars: Battlefront II and Need For Speed Payback. A few fans were looking forward to it, tempted to check out the latest Mass Effect without paying for it.

For those of you that have been seeking a single player adventure that actually holds up pretty well in sci-fi, Andromeda is definitely the game for you…although, if you prefer, you can also check out the original Mass Effect trilogy on EA Access as well, since all three games are available as part of the Xbox One’s backward compatibility program. So now you can pretty much play the entire Mass Effect legacy in one shot. And since you aren’t getting that Star Wars game that you expected from Visceral, this may be the best way to go when it comes to exploring a huge galaxy and kicking some ass.

We’ll let you know what gets added to the EA Access and Origin Access programs in the months ahead.