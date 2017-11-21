Mass Effect: Andromeda Has Officially Joined EA Access And Origin Access

Some games have gotten a good deal of mixed reception this year, and amongst them is the latest chapter in BioWare’s Mass Effect mythology, Andromeda. The game got a lot of blowback following its release earlier this year, mainly with visual glitches and many folks simply saying, “Wait, where’s Shepard?” But we still liked it anyway, and today, you’ve got the opportunity to check it out on the house.

Electronic Arts confirmed via Twitter today that Mass Effect: Andromeda has officially joined the Vault section of both EA Access on Xbox One and Origin Access on PC. That means you’ll be able to download the game and play it however you please if you’re a subscriber to either of those programs, without paying anything outside of the usual membership fee.

“Fight for a home in a new and dangerous galaxy. Mass Effect: Andromeda is now available in the vault on @EAAccess and @OriginInsider,” the company noted today.

The Vault is already overflowing with a number of great games across both services, including titles like Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2, Mirror’s Edge Catalyst and Star Wars: Battlefront Ultimate Edition, amongst other countless classics across sports, racing and action/adventure genres. And that list will keep growing in 2018 with even more additions, like Battlefield 1, Dead Space 3 and a handful of others that have yet to be announced.

“Welcome to the Andromeda galaxy, far beyond the Milky Way. You’re the Pathfinder – leader of a squad of soldiers, scientists and explorers – and it’s your job to find a home for humanity in this strange new system. But Andromeda is full of new dangers and challenges, and with the hope of humanity on your shoulders, you must ask yourself: how far will you go?” the company noted on the game’s official product page.

Now you can brave a brand-new galaxy whenever you want. Mass Effect: Andromeda is part of EA Access’ massive game collection, so you can play it and dozens of other awesome games to your heart’s content. No time limits, no stopping points. These are full games, and they’re yours to play as much as you want when you join.”

You can subscribe to EA Access on Xbox One and Origin Access on PC now.