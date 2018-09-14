This ‘Mass Effect’ M3 Predator Replica Even Self-Folds

We are huge fans of gaming passion projects here at ComicBook and with a staff full of hardcore Mass Effect lovers, this functional M3 Predator replica was too good not to share with fellow fans.

For those unfamiliar with the franchise, this particular weapon hails from the original Mass Effect trilogy from BioWare. The iconic action-RPG had players assume the role of THE Commander Shepard in a desperate fight to safe the entire galaxy from an imminent Reaper invasion. With one of the most stunning narratives in gaming history, now fans can harness their own inner Shepard … this time, with significantly less husks.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The fold-able replica weapon can be seen in its full fold-able action in the video at the top of the article from “Optimistic Geometry,” a YouTube channel that specializes in amazing (and fully functioning) replicas.

Though we won’t have a new Mass Effect game any time soon, we do at least have some really cool gear to keep us occupied until EA picks back up that mantle for the BioWare studio. And don’t worry, despite the rumors — Mass Effect is not dead.

BioWare’s Mike Gamble has previously reassured fans that there is no way they’ve given up on Mass Effect in addition to my own interview with a source at EA confirming the producer’s statement.

Gamble recently told EuroGamer, “It’s key to be very clear what this game is,” Gamble told the site regarding Anthem. “It is not a single-player corridor shooter, it’s not a Mass Effect game, it’s not a Dragon Age game, as much as those IPs are special to us. As much as we have various projects in the works and there’s a team working on Dragon Age stuff right now, and Mass Effect is certainly not dead, Anthem is different and we have to highlight those differences, of which co-operative play is a big difference.”

This also backs up what Casey Hudson has said in the recent past about returning to the series once more when the fast amount of work for Anthem is tampered down. During E3 2018, I recently got a chance to chat with a key member of EA and we talked about their new Star Wars game recently announced (“So many lightsabers, who doesn’t want lightsabers!?”). Me being the Mass Effect fangirl that I am, of course I couldn’t just let that question go unasked about the future of the franchise.

“Oh, no. Mass Effect is definitely still happening,” my source told me. “That franchise is much too valuable to EA for them not to do anything with it.” Which, let me be real – was very exciting to hear.

Though the recent dialogue has opened up a bit more about the series’ future, we still don’t have anything more concrete at this time. Still — the hope is alive and we’ll be taking to the stars once more at some point down the line.