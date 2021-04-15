Mass Effect Legendary Edition Will Feature a Photo Mode

✖

For the most part, Mass Effect Legendary Edition seems to be what many fans have been requesting to have come about for quite some time. A straightforward remaster of the Mass Effect trilogy with a few added bells and whistles is the only thing that most have been asking for of BioWare over the past few years. However, as the studio has started to reveal more about the upcoming game, some additional requests for the collection have also started to emerge. Fortunately, BioWare has now confirmed that one of the biggest requests from fans will indeed be met.

Over on social media today, BioWare director Mac Walters confirmed to fans that Mass Effect Legendary Edition will indeed contain a photo mode. The popular feature which has started to appear in a number of games over the past few years became a major request of a large number of fans over the past few months. Walters revealed this mode's addition alongside a single image showing it in action. As for how it will be implemented, Walters also confirmed that the mode will be accessible across all three games in the collection -- Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2, and Mass Effect 3.

We were just calibrating, but #MassEffect Legendary Edition will have a photo mode. https://t.co/QghTqwS4Ah pic.twitter.com/tfNKcgyplu — Mac Walters (@macwalterslives) April 15, 2021

The Mass Effect series as a whole is one that make a whole lot of sense to boast a photo mode, so it's great to see that BioWare made sure to add this element onto the game. Given the sheer number of locals which you traverse within across all three titles, I'd have to imagine that there will be a ton of prime photo-taking opportunities to have in each installment.

If you're looking forward to snapping photographs in Mass Effect Legendary Edition for yourself, you luckily won't have to wait a whole lot longer. The game is set to finally release in almost exactly one month and will come to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on May 14th.

