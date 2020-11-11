Mass Effect Legendary Edition Release Date Possibly Leaked

✖

The release date of Mass Effect Legendary Edition may have just leaked, courtesy of a European retailer. Last weekend, BioWare finally revealed its remaster of the Mass Effect Trilogy after months and months of rumors hinting at its existence and spoiling this month's surprise. At the time, BioWare and EA announced the game was aiming to release sometime in Spring 2021 via the PS4, Xbox One, PC. Next-gen versions haven't been announced, but the pair did note there will be forward compatibility and enhancements when running the game on PS5 and the Xbox Series consoles.

That said, while neither EA nor BioWare have disclosed a release date more specific than the aforementioned window, a small European retailer's new listing for the game makes mention of an April 23, 2021 release date.

Now, April 23, 2021, is a Friday. In other words, the date itself checks outs. When it comes to big releases, most drop on either Tuesday or Friday, though we are starting to see notable games release on Thursday as well. The date also fits within the officially provided window.

That said, the date should still be taken with a grain of salt because it's quite possible -- if not probable -- that this is a placeholder date. Retailers, especially of the smaller ilk, are known to create placeholder listings to get pre-orders and clicks. However, what's odd about this date is it's not the first or last day of the month, which is typical with placeholder dates. This suggests that this is not a placeholder date, which means it's either a genuine leak or a simple guess from the retailer.

Unfortunately, for now, there's no way to know what's going on here. While it seems unlikely that EA and BioWare would disclose this information to retailers, they, even the non-international ones, are sometimes privy to information the public is not.

At the moment of publishing, neither EA nor BioWare have commented on this alleged leak, and it's unlikely either will as both have a pretty strict "no comment" policy when it comes to leaks. That said, if this changes, we will be sure to update the story with whatever is provided.