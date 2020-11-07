Mass Effect Legendary Edition Is Up For Pre-Order

✖

Bioware gave Mass Effect fans two big surprises for N7 Day, which included the reveal of a new game in development and of course the long-rumored and now finally official Mass Effect Remastered trilogy. The Remastered edition is titled the Mass Effect Legendary Edition, and as promised will include prettier versions of all three games in the beloved trilogy. The game will feature updated character models, textures, and more, and now the game is up for pre-order on both PS4 and Xbox One.

The game will also be coming to PC and next-gen systems, but pre-orders haven't been listed for those yet. Regardless of which one you play, both will retail for $59.99.

You can pre-order Mass Effect Legendary Edition on Amazon for PS4 right here and for Xbox One right here.

Both can also be pre-ordered from Best Buy right here.

You can read an excerpt from the official announcement from Bioware's Casey Hudson below.

"For many months now, our team at BioWare has been hard at work updating the textures, shaders, models, effects, and technical features of three enormous games. Our goal was not to remake or reimagine the original games, but to modernize the experience so that fans and new players can experience the original work in its best possible form. It’s been amazing to see the adventures of Commander Shepard take on new life in super-sharp resolution, faster framerates, and beautiful visual enhancements. As game developers, we always hope that our games will transcend their original platforms. Having the opportunity to remaster the trilogy means that the fruits of a decade of our work will live on, and will be experienced better and clearer than ever before.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition will include single-player base content and DLC from Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2, and Mass Effect 3, plus promo weapons, armors, and packs – all remastered and optimized for 4k Ultra HD. It will be available in Spring 2021 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC, with forward compatibility and targeted enhancements on Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. More information to come in the new year!"

The official description of the game can be found below.

"One person is all that stands between humanity and the greatest threat it's ever faced. Relive the Legend of Commander Shepard in the highly acclaimed Mass Effect Trilogy with the mass Effect legendary Edition. Includes single-player base content and DLC from mass Effect, mass Effect 2, and Mass Effect 3, plus Promo weapons, armors, and packs - all remastered and optimized for 4K Ultra HD. More details coming soon."

Mass Effect Legendary Edition will launch in the Spring of 2021.

