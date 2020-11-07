New Mass Effect In Development with Veteran Team

✖

N7 Day did indeed give us our first look at the long-awaited Mass Effect Remaster titled the Legendary Edition, but it also contained a pretty sweet surprise in the form of the announcement of a new game in the beloved franchise. A new Mass Effect title is indeed in development at BioWare, described as "the next chapter of the Mass Effect universe", and it's coming from a veteran team. We don't know who is part of that team, but it is important to note that the original Creative Director Casey Hudson is now leading the studio. In fact, Hudson talked a bit about the new game in the official blog post.

"Meanwhile here at BioWare, a veteran team has been hard at work envisioning the next chapter of the Mass Effect universe. We are in early stages on the project and can’t say any more just yet, but we’re looking forward to sharing our vision for where we’ll be going next," Hudson wrote.

The last entry in the franchise was Mass Effect Andromeda, which released in 2017 to negative reviews. The game had graphical issues at launch, and while those were eventually patched, others took issue with its story and cast of characters.

Despite there already being content in the pipeline for the game the disappointing reception and sales caused it all to be scrapped. Things were already underway for Anthem, but that also didn't turn out the way Bioware wanted.

Now attention shifts towards a new chapter in Mass Effect, and it seems Bioware is putting it in the hands of the people who made it a hit in the first place, and we couldn't be more excited. Here's hoping that it will tie into some of the beloved characters we know from the original games while also striking its own path like Andromeda attempted to do.

