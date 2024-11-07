Mass Effect TV Show in Development at Amazon

A new report has revealed that a TV series based on Mass Effect, the hit sci-fi RPG franchise from BioWare and Electronic Arts, is now in the works at Amazon. Back in 2021, it was reported that Amazon was nearing a deal with BioWare and EA to begin developing a TV adaptation of Mass Effect. Since that time, though, no additional news on the project has come about, which led a number of fans to believe that the TV series never got off the ground. Now, it’s known that this isn’t the case after all as the Mass Effect TV show is very much alive and is quickly progressing.

Coming by way of Variety, new details on Amazon’s Mass Effect TV show have come to light. The show is said to now be helmed by screenwriter Daniel Casey, who has most recently written Fast & Furious 9. Casey will produce the Mass Effect adaptation alongside Karim Zreik from Cedar Tree Productions, Avi Arad, and Michael Gamble, who serves as a director on the Mass Effect video game franchise at BioWare.

For now, details on the story that this Mass Effect series will tell haven’t come to light. The biggest question on this front will be whether or not the Mass Effect show opts to directly adapt the narrative seen across Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2, or Mass Effect 3, or if it will instead look to tell a wholly original tale. Both approaches have seen success in recent years as HBO’s The Last of Us was lauded for sticking so close to the source material of the game. Conversely, Amazon has seen its Fallout TV show introduce a number of new characters and story threads that don’t appear in the various Fallout games. This latter option seems like it might be the better path forward for Mass Effect, especially given how vast its universe is.

In addition to this Mass Effect TV show, a new video game in the series is also currently in the works at BioWare. This project, which was announced in 2020, is set to tie in with the core Mass Effect trilogy and should bring back many familiar characters from those games. BioWare and EA have yet to commit to even a broad release window for what is being dubbed Mass Effect 5 by fans, but it’s clearly only one part of a larger push that the franchise will see in the years ahead.