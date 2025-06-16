Mass Effect TV Show Reveals Which Game Its Adapting

The brand new Mass Effect TV series will indeed be adapting one of the games from the original trilogy, instead of telling a brand new story in that universe. The world of video game adaptations is becoming increasingly appealing. It used to be bad news or news met with extreme skepticism when a video game adaptation was announced as they almost always turned out to be terrible or mediocre at best. However, it seems like studios have cracked the code in recent years and made sure that more adaptations are of a higher quality now and have even gone on to be nominated for prestigious awards. The Last of Us, Fallout, and more are all great examples of this.

Now, a bunch of other video games are being adapted for the big and small screen such as God of War and Mass Effect. Not much is known about these projects, particularly Mass Effect which has been gestating for many years as a TV show, though a movie was also in the works at Warner Bros. in the early 2010s. However, given the size and scope of Mass Effect’s story, a TV show will likely be a better fit for this adaptation. It was recently confirmed that the Mass Effect TV show will be led by Doug Jung, a writer responsible for films like Star Trek: Beyond. Beyond that, it seems like it’s still very early days and we probably won’t get any casting news for a while let alone have cameras rolling.

However, a new update from Production Weekly lists some new information about the new Mass Effect show including producers and a description of the show. According to this update, the Mass Effect show will start from the beginning and adapt the first game. However, there’s no way to do a one to one adaptation of a game like Mass Effect due to the fact it’s a choice-based game. The player’s decisions impact where the story goes and therefore, it can’t be accounted for in a linear medium like television. It also remains to be seen if the show casts a man or woman for the show since Mass Effect allows players to have a male or female Shepard. You can view the description of the show below.

“In Mass Effect, Commander Shepard, an elite human soldier, must stop a rogue Spectre agent, Saren, who has allied with a deadly race of synthetic-organic machines known as the Reapers. As Shepard uncovers a vast galactic conspiracy, they assemble a diverse team of aliens and humans aboard the starship Normandy. Together, they race against time to prevent Saren from unleashing the Reapers and wiping out all advanced civilizations.”

It’s worth noting that this could all just be a placeholder. Amazon hasn’t officially said anything about this, so it could be nothing at all! Either way, it’s worth keeping an eye on and it seems likely that Mass Effect’s show would pull from the games in some capacity. BioWare is currently developing Mass Effect 5, but it’s likely still many years away from releasing. It’s unclear if the show or the game will release first or if EA will try to have them release simultaneously for some brand synergy.

