Mass Effect’s Garrus Gets An Adorable Plushy Makeover

Mass Effect’s Garrus Vakarian was introduced in the very first game in the franchise, though later became a love interest that made Commander Shepards swoon across the galaxy. Whether he was your space beau or your space BFF, he can now be the thing you cuddle up with because Sanshee has announced the latest in their amazing plushee line and it’s none other than Archangel himself!

Alright folks, the time has come: Introducing our brand new Garrus Vakarian Plush! You can get him alone, or with Grunt and a free Garrus Pin in our Galactic Boyfriend Bundle: https://t.co/6s9BA4tNyl https://t.co/dxbMxTYusP Pre-orders will be available Until August 31st. pic.twitter.com/B7AzKELWGv — Sanshee (@TeamSanshee) July 27, 2018

Though our favourite Tank Baby Grunt has been available for awhile now, you get him in a special bundle to make your Mass Effect collection grow even bigger but for a much smaller price tag!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Personally, I have all of the plushies from their Dragon Age and Mass Effect line and I can’t recommend this company enough. They are adorable and come with personalized cards specific to those characters and the passion for the fandom is very apparent in anything you buy from this shop.

As for our favourite galactic boyfriend, he is pre-orderable right now for $29.99! He stands (hilariously) at 11 inches tall and comes with an exclusive collector’s card. Even better? This is officially licensed so perfect for any fan that wants to keep their collection authentic. Plus, it’s Garrus. You really don’t need any other reason than that. Just saying.

If you’re also a fan of BioWare’s other RPG series Dragon Age, they also offer a Dorian Pavus, Cullen Rutherford, Morrigan, and Cassandra Pentaghast plushies. And you can’t forget about their nugs and Mababri editions too! You can check out all of those and more at their official website right here!

For the fans of our Krogan fans, you can see my adorable Grunt plushie below: