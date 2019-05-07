Massive Fallout 76 Update Now Live

The team over at Bethesda have been doing their best to improve Fallout 76 ever since it launched last year. This has included the implementation of a bounty of bug fixes as well as new content that those travelling around the West Virginia wastelands can enjoy. That said, the developers have officially released the latest update for the game, and it is quite the big one that brings many items along for the journey, including backpacks, vending machines, a new faction, and a ton of bug fixes.

Patch 9, also known as the Ever Upwards update, was released earlier today across all platforms that are home to Fallout 76. It comes in at 8 GB on consoles, while PC players can expect it to be 3.5 GB. As stated above, it adds a host of new content for all to enjoy. This includes the Pioneer Scouts, the game’s newest faction, which will give players “new Quests, Challenges, an Event,” and even the first backpack.

In addition to the new faction, the backpacks will allow players to increase their carry weight, with the option to customize the appearance of said backpacks and even add utility options. There are also vending machines and legendary exchange machines that are now a part of the experience. You can find the full patch notes right here along with the massive list of bug fixes, but we’ve gathered some of the highlights for you below.

JOIN THE PIONEER SCOUTS!

Read Pioneer Scouts posters at Train Stations around Appalachia to begin your journey as the newest member of the Order of the Tadpole. You can also unlock a Pioneer Scouts poster for your C.A.M.P. for free in the Atomic Shop through June 9.

As a Tadpole, you can take part in a variety of activities and mini-quests to show off your Pioneering spirit. Complete new Pioneer Scouts Challenges to earn badges that will help you rank-up and can be turned in to claim themed loot. Join the new “Terrors of the Dark” event to listen to spooky stories around the campfire with your fellow Pioneer Scouts.



BACKPACKS

Backpacks are new functional items that you can equip to increase your Carry Weight. You can receive your first Backpack by being promoted to the Pioneer Scouts rank of Possum. Craft higher-level Backpacks to receive larger carry weight bonuses. Backpacks can be modded to change their appearance to match your personal tastes. You can also add functional mods to give your Backpack more utility, like increased damage reduction or food refrigeration, often in exchange for reduced storage capacity.

Backpacks will remain visible over outfits and armor but will be unequipped when you step into a set of Power Armor. Outfits that already have a cosmetic backpack built in will not display your functional backpack. However, you will still receive the benefits that your backpack provides. Note: Our previous article on Backpacks stated they would remain functional while wearing Power Armor. This was incorrect and we apologize for the miscommunication.



PERSONAL VENDING MACHINES

Start a new business venture by building a Vending Machine in your C.A.M.P., which you can use to sell items to other Dwellers for Caps. You can build up to four Vending Machines in your C.A.M.P. using the Vendors tab in the Build Menu. Power it to advertise your C.A.M.P. to other players on the Map. Players can also Fast Travel to C.A.M.P.s that offer vending and appear on the Map. Up to 30 individual or stacks of items can be assigned to the Vending Machine at any given time.

Assign items from your Inventory or Stash to your Vending Machine and set the Cap prices that you’d like to sell them for. Items you’ve assigned to Vending will not be removed from your Stash. Instead, they will display an icon next to their names so that it’s easy to tell what you’ve placed on sale at a glance. You will receive a notification whenever a player buys one of your items. 90% of the sale price will be added to your Cap balance. This 10% fee has been designed to help maintain the health of the game’s economy and mitigate inflation. Items can still be sold after you’ve reached the current maximum Cap balance of 25,000, but you will not receive any Caps beyond that limit.

Alternatively, you can use the Map to seek out other traders who have set up shop when you’re looking to purchase new gear for your collection.

LEGENDARY EXCHANGE MACHINES

Legendary Exchange Machines have been added at Train Stations around Appalachia. You can use them to turn your unwanted legendary items into a new currency, called Legendary Scrip. Legendary Scrip can be used to buy legendary items from the Purveyor, a new “Legendary Vendor” who will be arriving in Appalachia on May 16. Prepare for her arrival by exchanging your items for Scrip. The higher the star-rating of your legendary items, the more Scrip you will receive from Exchange Machines. Legendary Scrip cannot be traded and is not shared across characters on your account.



C.A.M.P., CRAFTING, AND WORKSHOPS

C.A.M.P. Damage Protections: C.A.M.P. objects and Structures no longer take damage from other players as long as the defending player, and their C.A.M.P. defenses, are not hostile against their attackers.

C.A.M.P. objects and Structures no longer take damage from other players as long as the defending player, and their C.A.M.P. defenses, are not hostile against their attackers. Foundations: The requirement that all Foundation pieces in a block of Foundations need to be built on the terrain has been removed. Now, only the first Foundation will need to be built on the terrain and subsequent foundations snapped to that original piece will then ignore this rule. This change only applies to C.A.M.P.s and doesn’t affect Workshops.

The requirement that all Foundation pieces in a block of Foundations need to be built on the terrain has been removed. Personal Terminal: Players can now build and power a Personal Terminal in their CAMPs which can give information about new discoveries in Appalachia and provides a reminder about visiting some of your “daily” friends. You can claim a free Personal Terminal for your humble abode by visiting the Atomic Shop. The Personal Terminal can be found on the Misc. Structures tab in the Build Menu.

Players can now build and power a Personal Terminal in their CAMPs which can give information about new discoveries in Appalachia and provides a reminder about visiting some of your “daily” friends. Punch Bowls: Can no longer be activated and beverages can no longer be placed within. Dev Note: Who’s been spiking the punch?! We’ve had to disable the functionality of Punch Bowls for the time being, but you can still build and place them in your C.A.M.P.

Can no longer be activated and beverages can no longer be placed within. The Whitespring: C.A.M.P.s can no longer be built or placed near the Whitespring Golf Club. Dev Note: We’ve seen many requests from the Fallout 76 community to remove the ability to build C.A.M.P.s near the Whitespring Golf Club, as they can tend to trivialize enemies in the area. We agree with this feedback, and have decided to place a no-build zone in this location.

C.A.M.P.s can no longer be built or placed near the Whitespring Golf Club. Workshop PVP: The following Adjustments have been made to the rules of Workshop PVP: Workshop owners must now enter the bounds of the Workshop before they are placed in PVP with the contesting players. Workshop Turrets no longer attack a Wanted player unless that player is contesting the owner’s Workshop. Players that are not actively contesting an owned Workshop cannot damage the objects built there.

The following Adjustments have been made to the rules of Workshop PVP:

Fallout 76 is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For even more on the game, check out some of our previous coverage.

