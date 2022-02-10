Mattel’s Phase 10 Card Game Launches a 40th Anniversary Box Set

Game designer Ken Johnson created the classic card game Phase 10 back in 1982, and it has gone on to become the 2nd best-selling card game in the world with over 2 million decks sold in over 30 countries each year. Naturally, an iconic game such as this requires something special for a big milestone, and Mattel is delivering with a new 40th anniversary edition box set. The Phase 10 special edition 40th anniversary bo set features a keepsake box and cards with a nostalgic design along with a letter from Ken Johnson. You can pick one up exclusively on Amazon for $14.99.

If you don’t have a copy of Phase 10 in your game collection you’ll want to remedy that right away. Even if you don’t spring for the special edition, get yourself the standard game which can also be purchased on Amazon for as little as $7.99. If you’re unfamiliar, a description can be found below.

“The object of the Phase 10 game Is to be the first player to complete 10 varied Phases like two sets of three, one run of seven, or seven cards with the same color. The twist is that each Phase must be completed in order – players can’t advance to Phase 2 until they’ve completed Phase 1.”

“I’m excited to partner with Mattel to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Phase 10,” said Ken Johnson (pictured above), creator of Phase 10. “Since inventing the game in 1982, it’s brought me so much joy to see how this game has become a multi-generational family tradition over the years, transcending languages and cultures to bring people together all over the world.”